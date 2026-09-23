Jake Hager is set to receive further treatment after suffering a serious eye injury during his latest Power Slap appearance.

As previously reported, the former WWE and AEW star required emergency surgery after suffering a TKO loss to Johnny Magna last week. Magna’s slap resulted in blood and fluid leaking from Hager’s eye, with Dana White later describing it as one of the worst injuries he has witnessed in either UFC or Power Slap.

White provided an update on Hager’s condition during Tuesday’s post-fight press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series, revealing that the 44-year-old will now be evaluated by a specialist in Miami.

“He went into emergency surgery that night, and then we’re sending him to a specialist down in Miami,” White said.

There has yet to be an update regarding Hager’s long-term prognosis.

When asked whether anything could be done to prevent similar injuries, White pointed to the inherent risks involved with combat sports while stressing the importance of medical testing and post-fight care.

“There’s lots of unfortunate things that happen in combat sports. Those two kids [who fought on Contender Series] that couldn’t stay here tonight and are in the hospital — I mean, it’s a contact sport, it happens.”

White continued, “And what you do is, you make sure that you do all the proper medical testing before the fight. You have the right guys there during the fight. And you take care of these kids after the fight. It’s the biggest priority for me. Other than having great fights, the only thing I really give a sh*t about is that these kids are all safe and healthy.”

Hager, who competed as Jack Swagger during his WWE career before later joining AEW, currently holds a 1-2 record in Power Slap. After winning his debut, he has suffered knockout losses in each of his last two appearances.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also previously competed professionally in MMA and has an extensive amateur wrestling background.

Prior to making his Power Slap debut in April, Hager acknowledged the risks involved with the competition and said he understood that injuries could occur.

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