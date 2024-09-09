The UFC production team has a lot of influence over experiments WWE has been doing with their own.

That is, according to UFC President Dana White.

The boss-man of the Ultimate Fighting Championship spoke with Johnny Resendiz for an interview this week, during which he spoke about the subject.

“Don’t you find that weird that we got involved in WWE not too long ago and now they’re experimenting with that,” White said of WWE experimenting with different kinds of camera angles and production shots. “[Laughs] Our production team has a lot of influence over what’s going on.”

