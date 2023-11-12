Paul “Triple H” Levesque was in the house at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC’s milestone event.

The company held their UFC 295 pay-per-view at MSG in New York City, New York on Saturday, November 11, 2023, which marked the 30-year anniversary of the first-ever UFC back in November of 1993.

As always, the show was a celebrity-filled event, with a “who’s-who” of entertainers, politicians and sports stars in attendance.

Among those were former U.S. President Donald Trump, rock star Kid Rock, political analyst Tucker Carlson, and even WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

At the UFC 295 post-fight press conference after the event, UFC President Dana White was asked about sitting with “The Game” during the milestone event and how the working relationship with WWE under the TKO banner has been thus far.

“Listen, if there’s something there, like Ronda [Rousey] going over there or Brock [Lesnar] coming over here, whether we were with them or not, if that was the case, we would do that stuff.”

White added, “But the relationship has been incredible. Vince [McMahon] has been an amazing partner [and] I’ve always liked Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon-Levesque], so yeah, we’re having a good time with those guys.”

Dana White was then jokingly asked if this means there is no chance of a “Battle of the Billionaires II” between himself and Vince McMahon at a future WrestleMania premium live event.

“It’s all over [laughs],” White said of his past issues with Vince McMahon. “We’re buddies now. We’re friends.”

Check out the complete UFC 295 post-fight press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.