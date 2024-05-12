UFC and WWE continue to expand their relationship under the TKO Group umbrella.

At the UFC on ESPN: Lewis vs. Nascimento show at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. on Saturday night, WWE legend Randy Orton appeared and was shown on-camera in a cameo appearance on the broadcast.

After the fight involving hometown fighter Joaquim Buckley, who pulled off an impressive win, Buckley exited the Octagon and embraced with “The Viper” over the guard rail in another moment that made the broadcast, and was subsequently released online.

Also at the show, UFC President Dana White was asked at the post-fight press conference about the main event star of the show, UFC heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis saying he is in talks with WWE, confirming the news by saying he’ll “let that guy do whatever he wants” because he likes him.

White also spoke about combo event weekends, with his Power Slap league running on Fridays, UFC on Saturdays and WWE on Sundays.

“We already have those dates set up right now where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday,” White said. “You’re going to see Friday, Power Slap, Saturday, UFC, and Sunday, WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff too.”