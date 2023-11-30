CM Punk is back in WWE and the entire world is getting in their opinion as to what that return means to them.

This now includes UFC President Dana White, who spoke with Sports Illustrated about the Second City Saint jumping from AEW to WWE. White reveals that he texted Punk shortly after his return at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago. It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible.

White and Punk have a relationship dating back to 2016, which is when the now WWE superstar made his debut in the Octagon.

I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. He’s a super nice guy. He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with.

Despite his best efforts Punk was defeated in both of his UFC fights. However, White tells Sports Illustrated that they were two hard fights and that Punk’s camp respected his efforts in training.

Look, those were tough fights. You know what else is important? Everybody that he trained with and everybody around him in his camp respected him. That spoke volumes.

You can check out the full interview here.