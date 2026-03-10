Danhausen is very nice and very evil.

And he’s also the latest addition to the WWE talent roster.

Following his surprise debut at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he emerged from a giant mystery crate, the former AEW star appeared as a guest on the Raw Recap podcast on March 9.

During the discussion, Danhausen spoke about the crowd reaction to his debut, plans for his first match, his merchandise sales and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the crowd reaction to his WWE debut: “Oh, it was thunderous applause. It was great. I came out and they yelled, ‘Yes! Finally, Danhausen has arrived,’ and I could hear each and every one of them hop off their seats and get up and applaud, and say, ‘Up yours, Dracula. Danhausen did it first,’ because Danhausen shipped himself in a crate across the seas first but it was to WWE. It was not the Last Voyage of the Demeter or whatever it’s called.”

On plans for his WWE in-ring debut: “I hope soon. So far, I’m just going through and cursing some foes, trying to make some friends. Possibly setting up some matches so I can win! And then that gives me more money, and then it gives me more likely chance to get on the truck.”

On his merchandise sales: “It’s been great, it’s been very busy. I am a — what is it — Monday Night Raw legend and I am a Friday Night SmackDown legend. So, it’s just been quite nice. I’ve been very busy, very nice. I have been top of the merchandise sales. Who would have thought? Danhausen would have, and I’ve been cursing some foes and I’ve been trying to make some friends but we’ll see how that goes.”