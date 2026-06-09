Danhausen is making it clear that he should not be blamed for the New York Knicks’ Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals.

The WWE star was in attendance at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

During his visit, Danhausen made several media appearances, including a spot on ESPN, and was also seen spending time with celebrities such as Ben Stiller and Cardi B (see photos below).

Despite the star-studded atmosphere, the Knicks came up short against the Spurs on their home court. The defeat cut into New York’s series advantage, though the Knicks still hold a 2-1 lead in the Finals.

Not so fast, however.

Following the game, Danhausen took to social media to address any fans who might point to his well-known “curse” gimmick as the reason for the loss.

According to Danhausen, the numbers tell a different story.

After previously claiming he had “uncursed” the Knicks, the team went on a remarkable 13-game winning streak before finally suffering a defeat on Monday night.

As a result, Danhausen insists responsibility for the loss falls elsewhere.

The very nice, very evil WWE star made his case online after the game, joking that his presence was not the reason New York’s winning ways came to an end.