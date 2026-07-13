Danhausen and Logan Paul’s ongoing negotiations over removing the alleged curse from Paul’s injured arm have taken another entertaining turn.

The two have been jokingly haggling over a price for the past several weeks, with Danhausen initially offering to “uncurse” Paul’s injured arm for $4,000. However, the asking price has continued to climb, and Paul’s latest attempt to strike a deal didn’t go as planned.

During his newest vlog (see video below), Logan once again approached Danhausen in hopes of reaching an agreement.

“$100, you’ll uncurse my arm?,” Logan asked, to which Danhausen repeated the low-end offer. “Bro, think about it. Think about it, bro. You make $100 doing nothing.”

Danhausen quickly made it clear that bargain pricing wasn’t going to happen.

“But I could make $10,000 doing that. You’re going to have $12,000 next week?”

Paul wasn’t thrilled with the latest increase.

“I’m not going to be able to afford this,” he said before walking away.

Danhausen got in one final shot as Paul left the conversation.

“If you don’t have that, I’m taking your robot arm,” Danhausen concluded, pointing to the brace on Logan’s arm.

Paul has been sidelined since suffering a completely torn triceps tendon off the bone during the WWE World Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He recently revealed that his recovery is progressing ahead of schedule, though WWE has not announced a timetable for his in-ring return.