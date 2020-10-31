Ring of Honor released a new video on their Youtube channel featuring independent superstar Danhausen, who wishes all ROH fans a Happy Halloween. He also reveals that he’s officially been signed by the company after sporadically appearing for the last several months.

Danhausen wanted to wish you a Happy Halloween of some sort. Oh yes that’s right. It would appear that Ring of Honor has finally hired Danhausen. Now…it’s time for them to rue the day. Anyway love that Danhusen. See you soon Ring of Honor.

You can watch the full video below.