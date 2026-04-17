Stephen A. Smith may want to watch his back.

Because he’s officially been “cursed.”

Danhausen made a surprise appearance on ESPN First Take (see video below), catching Stephen A. off guard in a segment that quickly took a bizarre turn. While the crossover was unexpected, things didn’t exactly stay friendly on air.

According to the segment’s tone, Stephen A. appeared less than thrilled with Danhausen’s presence, and Danhausen didn’t take kindly to the attitude. As a result, he responded in classic fashion.

By putting a curse on him.

Very nice.

Very evil.

Danhausen is not currently being advertised for a match at WrestleMania 42, but reports indicate he will be part of a segment during the weekend festivities. That appearance is rumored to potentially involve WrestleMania 42 Host John Cena, adding even more intrigue to his role.

He’s already been making waves outside the ring as well, with a Goodyear Blimp image featuring Danhausen surfacing on social media earlier in the week, further fueling the buzz around his WrestleMania weekend involvement.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.