Danhausen has taken his unique brand of chaos from the wrestling world to the NBA Finals.

After spending the past week competing in France, Portugal, and Spain, the AEW star made his way to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

During an appearance on ESPN ahead of the game, Danhausen continued to embrace the storyline surrounding his alleged influence on the Knicks’ playoff success.

The self-proclaimed curse master took partial credit for New York’s recent winning streak and even suggested that one of the Knicks’ guards could have a future as a WWE Superstar.

Danhausen also joked about the size of ESPN personalities and former NBA players Iman Shumpert and Jeremy Lin.

“Jeremy Lin and Iman Shumpert are even taller than Danhausen, so they must be close to 10 feet tall,” he quipped.

The night wasn’t entirely smooth for the eccentric wrestler, however.

Following his television appearance, Danhausen revealed on social media that he had an unexpected encounter before tipoff.

“Someone from the spurs hit Danhausen with a basketball pre game during his live interview,” he wrote, alongside a GIF of himself smiling.

The appearance is the latest chapter in one of the more unusual crossover stories of the NBA postseason.

As the playoffs began, Danhausen famously claimed to have placed a curse on the Knicks.

Shortly afterward, New York dropped two of its first three postseason games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Danhausen then announced that he had lifted the curse, and the results that followed have only added fuel to the running joke.

Since being “uncursed,” the Knicks have reeled off 13 consecutive victories. The streak includes three straight wins over Atlanta, sweeps of both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, and the team’s 2-0 lead over the Spurs entering Game 3 of the Finals.

Danhausen recently escalated things even further by issuing a tongue-in-cheek list of demands directed at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Among the requests was a Danhausen-themed balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with the wrestler warning that failure to comply could result in the Knicks being cursed once again.

.@DanhausenAD joined Hoop Streams before Game 3 of the NBA Finals 🏆 Thankfully, he uncursed the Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/YMNuxDM3zR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2026

Someone from the spurs hit Danhausen with a basketball pre game during his live interview…….. pic.twitter.com/TUkaTnoqoo — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 9, 2026

.@ZohranKMamdani yes hello it is Danhausen ~ Danhausen needs a giant floating Danhausen balloon ready for the parade that drops pizza and hot dog to all the New Yorkers. Danhausen may be placed in between Snoopy and Garfield. PS ~ give the muppet who lives in a garbage can an… — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 6, 2026