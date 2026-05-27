Chelsea Green believes one of WWE’s biggest stars still isn’t getting enough credit.

Over the past several years, Rhea Ripley has cemented herself as one of the top acts in WWE, becoming a centerpiece of the women’s division and once again capturing championship gold when she defeated Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Even with all of her success, however, Chelsea Green still feels Ripley doesn’t receive the level of appreciation she deserves.

While taking part in a rapid-fire interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (see video below), Green was asked to name the most underrated star in WWE, and she quickly pointed to Ripley.

“Rhea, even though we love her so much and she’s amazing, I still think she’s underrated. People don’t realize how good she is and how she can work with absolutely everyone.”

Interesting choice considering Ripley is already viewed as one of the faces of the company.

Elsewhere in the interview, Danhausen named The Miz as his pick for WWE’s most underrated performer.

“As much of a menace as he’s been, gotta be The Miz, double-time Grand Slam champion.”

Meanwhile, JD McDonagh jokingly named himself, while Kit Wilson gave a nod to Akira Tozawa.