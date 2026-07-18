Danhausen has revealed his dream WWE tag team partner.

The “Very Nice, Very Evil” star led an Uncursing Parade through New York City on Saturday ahead of his No DQ match against JD McDonagh at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, with WWE live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel.

During the stream, Danhausen answered questions from fans, including one asking about his dream match in WWE. Rather than naming a singles opponent, Danhausen said he wants to team up with “Cola Man Punk,” his humorous nickname for CM Punk.

“Let Danhausen team with Cola Man Punk.”

Later in the stream, Danhausen was asked which championship he would most like to win. He instead pointed to Trick Williams’ recently unveiled custom fur-covered United States Championship, saying it had caught his attention.

“I don’t know but Trick Williams has one that’s covered in carpet now and that looks nice.”

The livestream ended with a surprise appearance from former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman. After The Boogeyman told Danhausen he was “coming to get” him, the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star quickly fled the scene.