Danhausen recently made a visit to ESPN headquarters and had some fun during a meeting with one of the network’s top executives ahead of his scheduled appearance at WWE Backlash.

During the visit (see video below), Danhausen met with Mike Foss, ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Sports Studio & Entertainment. In typical Danhausen fashion, the WWE star quickly turned the moment into a comedic bit after spotting an Emmy Award sitting on Foss’ desk.

According to the wrestler, the Emmy actually belonged to him.

Danhausen jokingly claimed ownership of the award before asking Foss to change the name on the trophy because it did not match his own. The interaction continued the quirky and comedic persona that has helped make Danhausen a fan favorite across wrestling and social media.

The appearance comes as Danhausen prepares for WWE Backlash, where he is currently advertised for a tag team match alongside a mystery partner.

At the premium live event, Danhausen and his unnamed partner are scheduled to face The Miz and Kit Wilson.

He doesn’t have a tag partner for this match yet, however a spoiler report surfaced today with the identity of the mystery-man likely being revealed.

As for betting odds surrounding Danhausen’s mystery partner, CM Punk currently sits as the favorite at -200. Joe Hendry follows at +200, with Mr. Iguana at +300, and Jelly Roll listed at +400.

Make sure to join us here on 5/9 at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Backlash Results coverage.