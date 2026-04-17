Danhausen has been making some rare media appearances to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

In addition to being featured with a Goodyear Blimp to curse Las Vegas (see video below), and even making headlines for New York Mets-related curse topics, the “very nice, very evil” addition to the WWE roster also appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg.

During the appearance, the curse-giving WWE Superstar addressed the way he was used in AEW, as well as what his wife’s involvement was for his WWE debut.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he was used in AEW: “Maybe three or four (times I wrestled in AEW). You didn’t [see much of me in AEW]. You definitely did not. You saw me online a lot. Perception is reality. Danhausen would do vlogs backstage on his own and do videos with his enemies and his friendhausens, and he’d put those out there so maybe it seemed like I was doing more than I was. I was not there. I was doing the independent scenes. That’s what I was doing. About three a weekend or doing conventions and some sort like New York Comic Con and things like that.”

On what the involvement of his wife was for his WWE debut: “The most Danhausen entrance, grand entrance they could have given. Get delivered like Dracula, or he got delivered like me originally, you know? And then, I’ve got all the Ghoulhausens to come out. That is great. One of them was Danhausen’s wonderful wife. Yes, I’m married, yes. Oh yeah [my wife was one of the dancers]. She coordinated all their dances. They get very evil and she did.”

WrestleMania 42, featuring a rumored Danhausen segment with John Cena, takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.