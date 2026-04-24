Danhausen is doubling down on his “very nice, very evil” antics, and Stephen A. Smith isn’t having it.

The AEW star made waves after “cursing” the outspoken ESPN analyst during the April 17 episode of ESPN First Take, and things have only escalated since then.

In the time following the supposed curse, Smith’s beloved New York Knicks have dropped two out of three games to the Atlanta Hawks, a development Danhausen clearly isn’t letting slide.

One week after the initial incident, Danhausen resurfaced on social media with a tongue-in-cheek offer to lift the curse.

But only under certain conditions.

“Stephen A. Smith APOLOGIZE and Danhausen will think about maybe possibly pondering lifting your curse,” he wrote. “Also send human money. ESPN First Take.”

Yes, he went there.

Smith, known for his fiery takes, didn’t back down, instead responding with full-blown outrage and zero interest in apologizing.

“I’m not apologizing for a damn thing Danhausen,” he fired back. “Not a damn thing. Curse or no curse, the Knicks have NO BUSINESS losing this series to the Hawks — no matter how good that young team is. No business.”

But Smith didn’t stop there, taking things even further with a passionate, and slightly unhinged, rant about the potential fallout if the Knicks fail to advance.

“If the Knicks lose this series, heads need to roll. Period. President! GM! Coach! Players! Even the damn Dance Team! To hell with all that superstitious stuff. The Knicks need to handle their damn business. They had better not lose this series, damnit. I swear they better not!”

Danhausen may have cast the curse, but Smith is placing the pressure squarely on New York.

And now, all eyes are on the Knicks to see how this very strange saga plays out.

The next Knicks-Hawks game goes down on April 25.