Danhausen’s crossover appeal in the sports world may soon extend to the NFL.

According to a new report, at least three NFL teams have expressed interest in potential promotional partnerships with the WWE star later this season. Those discussions could include Danhausen making appearances at NFL stadiums.

The reported interest follows the success of Danhausen’s association with the New York Knicks during the NBA Playoffs, including a special merchandise collaboration.

One WWE source described the response to the Knicks merchandise as “unlike anything the company has experienced with a talent generating crossover interest from professional sports organizations.”

The source added that the strongest interest has come from the NFL. There is also reportedly an internal expectation that Fanatics will produce a Danhausen-NFL crossover merchandise line later this season.

Nothing has been formally announced as of this writing.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)