Danhausen had a belated birthday surprise for Cody Rhodes at Sunday’s WWE live event.

WWE held a house show in North Charleston, South Carolina, where Rhodes and CM Punk were in the ring when Danhausen joined them for one of the more unusual moments of the night.

Danhausen came out dressed as Rhodes, complete with a Cody-inspired outfit and a towering Guile-style haircut. He then serenaded Rhodes with “Happy Birthday” despite being roughly two months late for the occasion.

The segment continued with Ricky Saints getting involved, though things did not work out quite as well for him. Saints ended up taking a cake to the face as part of the festivities.

Danhausen has regularly been involved in WWE’s more lighthearted house show antics since joining the company, with Sunday’s North Charleston appearance continuing that trend.