Danhausen’s search for a mystery partner heading into WWE Backlash 2026 took another bizarre turn following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

After the 5/9 edition of SmackDown went off the air, WWE released a digital exclusive on its official YouTube channel showing Danhausen stumbling upon The Gingerbread Man costume that had previously been discarded by Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.

The segment featured Williams and Yachty throwing the costume away before Danhausen later recovered it, seemingly adding another layer to the ongoing mystery surrounding who will team with him at tonight’s WWE Backlash premium live event.

As noted, Danhausen is currently scheduled to compete against The Miz and Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash, though his tag team partner has yet to be officially revealed.

The strange backstage clip only fueled further speculation among fans about what WWE may have planned for the matchup.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 6/5c for live WWE Backlash Results coverage from Tampa, FL.