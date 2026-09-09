Danhausen has revealed that it doesn’t take him very long to apply his signature face paint.

The “Very Nice, Very Evil” WWE Superstar has regularly appeared on company programming since making his debut at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. His character has also crossed into the sports world through his attempts to place and remove curses involving the New York Knicks.

During an interview with BANG Showbiz (see video below), Danhausen said he now needs only around five minutes to complete his familiar look.

“Probably about five minutes or so. It’s not too long anymore,” Danhausen said. “Danhausen’s gotten quite good at putting on human makeups. Down, down pat.”

He added that maintaining the look in public helps him deal with the attention that comes with his newfound level of fame.

“Got to do it so often now, when in public, that Danhausen doesn’t want to be bombarded by Fanhausens because I’m such a celebrity now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Danhausen expressed interest in appearing on “The Simpsons,” particularly as part of one of the show’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” episodes.

“Oh, yes, that’s a dream come true,” he said. “So we’ve got to make that dream come true, Danhausen. Even if you want to put Danhausen in a ‘Treehouse of Horror’ as a guest star, that would be great. Let’s get it in there. Let’s put it out in the universe.”

Danhausen was also asked to pitch his own sitcom, which he suggested could be titled “The Danhausens.”

“Oh, it’d be called ‘The Danhausens.’ Love that Danhausen,” he said. “Be a sitcom starring Danhausen where I get paid lots of human monies, and I suppose I would just do normal style things like going to work.”

Danhausen continued, “It’d be riveting television for everyone. I’ll go to the office. Perhaps we’ll call it ‘The Office’ if that’s not taken.”

As for his ideal guest stars, Danhausen named Conan O’Brien, Dan Zieg, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

“Oh, let’s see. We’ll put on Conan O’Brien, Dan Zieg, and Sabrina Carpenter, and Meg The Stallion,” he said. “Yes, but of course, a great, great cast. Weird Al Yankovic also.”