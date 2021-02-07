ROH star Danhausen recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Daily about his work with the promotion, stating that he has his eyes on winning the television or pure championship titles. Highlights are below.

How his negotiations with ROH went:

“Well, Danhausen laid down the business if you will. He smacked the table. He said, give Danhausen lots of money, a PT Cruiser, brand new, just like all the other celebrities. Dwayne [Johnson] probably has one. Rock ‘The Dwayne’ Johnson, if you will, has probably two PT Cruisers. He said, give Danhausen his blimp, which still has not been done. It’s roomy (a blimp). It’s large. You can put the message on the side of it that says, ‘Love That Danhausen’. It’s quite wonderful. It just has more space than a regular airplane. It (his ROH contract) had the little clause in it that Danhausen must win his match or a match before the end of the year because of course, Dave Honor must put a damper on Danhausen’s day for whatever reason it may be. To make it more difficult than saying, here’s your contract. You’re going to make us millions.”

Says he has his eyes on winning gold in ROH:

“The Television Title would be quite nice because Danhausen is already the uncrowned king of television and the internet. They don’t have one of those. Matt Cardona does. There’s more people on the internet than there are who have cable. This is probably true. I don’t know. Danhausen is not a scientist. That’s a Danhausen fact. They should pay some royalties to Matt Cardona if they do this Internet Championship. Danhausen will make sure of it, but yes, Danhausen’s goal will probably be to do that. He would like to face Jonathan Gresham whether it be in a tag team match, perhaps they bring in Warhorse for something for Choose Your Honor. Who knows? Maybe we could challenge them. Maybe Danhausen’s not supposed to say things like this on the internet, and he’s doing it anyways because UP YOURS DAVE HONOR. Who cares?”

Gives thoughts on Destro:

“Danhausen is afraid of Destro. Destro electrocutes people, but yes, PCO would be quite nice. We come from the same area currently, so perhaps we could get together do brunch when it’s safe, talk seems business. Who knows, maybe we’ll do a team. Danhausen doesn’t want to fight PCO. He’s quite large, probably could demolish Danhausen if Danhausen turned his back for one second.”