Danhausen is once again finding himself at the center of a mainstream spotlight moment, this time tying into one of the biggest sports celebrations in New York City.

The city has been buzzing since the New York Knicks captured the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13, with fans still riding the wave of celebration. Among those linked to the feel-good run is Danhausen, who has become part of the viral conversation surrounding the team’s championship story.

WWE has now leaned into the crossover buzz, featuring the “Very Evil Very Nice” star on a Knicks-themed promotional poster for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event event at Madison Square Garden. The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the iconic venue.

Sharing the poster on social media, Danhausen reacted with his signature tone.

“If youuuuuu caaaaaan believe it!,” Danhausen wrote in a X post sharing the Saturday Night’s Main Event poster featuring himself. “Danhausen is the poster boy of WWE Saturday Nights Main Event at The Garden.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.