Danhausen’s unlikely connection to the New York Knicks’ playoff run continues to gain attention.

Following the Knicks’ dramatic 107-106 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, ESPN’s SportsCenter released a celebratory hype video highlighting the win and the team’s commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Among the clips featured in the package was a brief appearance by WWE star Danhausen, whose name has become an amusing part of the Knicks’ postseason storyline.

Back in April, Danhausen famously claimed to have “uncursed” the Knicks, and the team proceeded to embark on an undefeated streak during the NBA Playoffs. Whether coincidence or not, the quirky narrative has caught on with fans, leading to continued references throughout New York’s championship chase.

Danhausen has embraced the connection as well.

The WWE performer was present at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, further fueling the ongoing joke that he may have something to do with the Knicks’ recent success.

The crossover attention comes at a time when WWE and ESPN continue to strengthen their relationship. WWE Premium Live Events are now carried on ESPN’s streaming platform as part of the companies’ partnership, making appearances such as Danhausen’s in ESPN-produced content less surprising.

Meanwhile, another familiar WWE personality weighed in on the thrilling contest.

Following the game, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman took to social media and jokingly compared the NBA Finals matchup to a professional wrestling storyline, praising the drama surrounding New York’s comeback victory.

“I think it’s time we all recognize the NBA has a great creative team and writers,” Heyman wrote. “Wow. What a story! Texas heels rout hometown heroes in the 1st half at the World’s Most Famous Arena, only for the babyfaces to perform the greatest comeback EVER! My compliments!”

The Knicks now sit one win away from capturing the NBA Championship.

KNICKS SHUT IT DOWN. New York is one win away from its first championship in 53 years 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EqkndxhgHY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026