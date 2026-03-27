Danhausen is ready to dole out some more curses in the weeks to come.
And now he can do so legally.
On Thursday, March 26, Danhausen, under his real name of Donovan Danhausen, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “You Are Cursed!” for merchandise purposes.
The official description for the 3/26 USPTO filing reads as follows:
IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.
IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. | First Use Anywhere: December 2019 | First Use in Commerce: December 2019