ROH star Danhausen is interested in doing some work in Hollywood.

Danhausen recently spoke with Fightful Select and said he’d love to do TV, movies or other Hollywood-related presentations as a way to shine more of a light on his personality, and pro wrestling in general.

Danhausen also addressed questions on why he wasn’t included in the RetroMania or Virtual Basement Wrestling Code video games. He noted that the deals did not make financial sense to him for using his likeness, and if they did, he would reconsider joining the rosters.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.