Danhausen has been on a rockethausen-ride since signing with WWE.

And it’s been a wild one.

On Friday, the “very nice, very evil” WWE merchandise-moving machine surfaced via social media to comment on his first five months since joining the company.

“5 months ago Danhausen was wrestling for independent wrestling promotions in clubs, bars, halls, gyms, theaters and abandoned buildings (thank you all for giving Danhausen a stage.),” he wrote via X. “Next month Danhausen will be featured at the Worlds Most Famous Arenahausen.”

He continued, “Thank you WWE thank you The Garden thank you Fanhausens around the world.”

As noted, Danhausen is featured on the poster for the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 18.