Danhausen is already making his presence felt in WWE, and now he’s jumped into one of the company’s most viral running jokes.

The newly signed star recently took part in the infamous “at Backlash” meme, where WWE Superstars dramatically deliver the phrase in over-the-top fashion. Danhausen put his own spin on it, leaning into his signature character to make the moment stand out.

The meme has become a recurring hit across WWE’s social content, with multiple stars participating in quick clips that often go viral. Danhausen’s version fits right in, while still feeling uniquely his.

It’s another sign that WWE is quickly integrating him into its digital and promotional content, and letting his personality shine in the process.