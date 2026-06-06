Danhausen is once again claiming responsibility for the New York Knicks’ remarkable run through the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Following Friday night’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks now hold a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and remain undefeated over the past 43 days. While basketball analysts may point to coaching, talent, and execution, Danhausen believes there’s a much simpler explanation: the team is no longer cursed.

The AEW star has spent weeks jokingly taking credit for the Knicks’ success after declaring that he had “uncursed” the franchise, and he continued that running gag on Saturday by reacting to ESPN coverage of the team.

“Has anyone thought about how powerful Danhausen is yet today? KNICKSHAUSEN”

The idea has become popular enough that even members of the NBA media have weighed in. Veteran basketball writer Zach Lowe recently referenced Danhausen’s supposed influence on the Knicks’ playoff run, writing:

“At this point, I might actually start sending money/human monies if I were a Knicks fan”

Meanwhile, noted Knicks supporter Ariel Helwani publicly thanked Danhausen after Friday’s win, prompting another characteristically humorous response from the former AEW star.

“You…. Are….. Welcomehausen.”

The ongoing bit has also pulled in ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, whom Danhausen has repeatedly targeted during the Knicks’ postseason run. Danhausen has jokingly demanded additional “human monies,” a television show, and courtside tickets in exchange for keeping the team free from its alleged curse.

Following New York’s Game 1 victory in the Finals, Danhausen suggested that Smith had finally met his demands.

“Stephen A. Smith check cleared. KNICKSHAUSEN and the UNCURSE continue! (Danhausen is on a European travel time delay).”

Whether fans believe in Danhausen’s supernatural powers or not, the Knicks continue to win, and the self-proclaimed mastermind behind the “uncurse” appears more than happy to keep taking credit as New York moves closer to a championship.

Aye! You see Brunson subtly hit the Danhausen “you are cursed” emote after the game? lol pic.twitter.com/m0QcE8ya4Y — Geezy AnybodyCanGetit (@Official_ACG) June 4, 2026

Has anyone thought about how powerful Danhausen is yet today? KNICKSHAUSEN https://t.co/pOk84EydFy — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 6, 2026

At this point, I might actually start sending money/human monies if I were a Knicks fan https://t.co/grMybrP0qS — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 5, 2026

.@stephenasmith check cleared. KNICKSHAUSEN and the UNCURSE continue! (Danhausen is on a European travel time delay) https://t.co/35eR1wYOLk — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 4, 2026