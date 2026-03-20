Danhausen is a man without an official home.

At least according to WWE’s official website.

WWE.com currently lists Danhausen in the free agents section of the website, joining the likes of upcoming WrestleMania 42 opponents Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

Omos is also still listed among WWE’s main roster free agents.

The “very nice, very evil” former AEW star Danhausen debuted for WWE at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Since then, he has appeared on multiple episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, where he “cursed” various Superstars before matches.

On Monday’s Raw, he debuted the custom Danhausen cannon to shirt t-shirts into the crowd.