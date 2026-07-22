Danhausen is apparently accepting cryptocurrency now.

A bizarre backstage segment featuring Danhausen and Shiloh Hill aired during the July 21 episode of WWE NXT.

Hill tracked down Danhausen in his lair after explaining that Tristan Angels had knocked one of his teeth out. Looking for a replacement, Hill turned to Danhausen, who revealed he had a collection of spare teeth available.

Danhausen informed Hill that a replacement tooth would cost “a lot of human moneys.” When Hill admitted he didn’t have any cash, he instead offered to pay with cryptocurrency, which Danhausen happily accepted.

After Hill left with his new tooth, Danhausen had one final thought, saying he hoped he hadn’t accidentally given Hill a cursed tooth.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.