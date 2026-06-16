Danhausen is looking to cap off the most unlikely championship run in recent memory with an official spot on the roster.

The AEW star took a victory lap on social media after the New York Knicks captured their first NBA Championship since 1973, jokingly requesting a one-day contract so he could retire as a world champion.

While Danhausen never stepped onto the court during the Knicks’ title run, many fans have playfully credited him with changing the team’s fortunes during the postseason.

Earlier in the playoffs, Danhausen famously claimed responsibility for a curse that saw the Knicks fall behind the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in their first-round series. After publicly “lifting” the curse following Game 3, New York caught fire, winning 15 of its next 16 games en route to the NBA Championship.

The popular wrestling personality became a recurring presence throughout the postseason, appearing on multiple ESPN broadcasts during both the playoffs and NBA Finals.

Following the Knicks’ championship victory, Danhausen took to social media with one final request:

“Danhausen is requesting a one day contract with The KNICKSHAUSEN so he may retire from basketball’s as a champion of the world.”