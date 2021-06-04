During his appearance on Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast, Danhausen spoke on getting permission from C.M. Punk to use the GTS. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s around the time that I found out there was a wrestling school, which is the House of Truth right by my house. So it’s kind of just all in the same area of why I started watching wrestling again, why I went to wrestling school. He likes to same music as me. Hardcore punk is what I grew up on. He likes horror movies. He likes comic books. That’s the guy I got drawn to. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is kinda like me. I’m gonna start watching wrestling again.’ It’s kind of like watching a guy I can relate to, actually now, so that’s where that comes from. And then I just think it’s fun to try get Slammys from him. I like the Go To Sleep. I think it’s a cool move. Most people can take it. No one’s using it at Ring of Honor. And I was like, ‘Cool, I’ll start using it,’ and then I just tweeted it at him because it was on a pay-per-view. And he was like, ‘Cool, it’s yours.

Credit: Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast. H/T 411Mania.