During his appearance on Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast, Danhausen cited C.M. Punk as his biggest wrestling influence. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s the reason that I had started re-watching wrestling as an adult because I stopped, I would say, in the early 2000s. I was getting older, and it was one of those things like, ‘Well, this isn’t cool anymore. I can’t watch this.’ It was probably because I wasn’t there anymore. Yeah, but I think around 2013 or 2012, he was on commentary because he was injured. I was like, this whole show is kind of interesting and entertaining to me because he’s doing commentary during the whole show, and he’s kind of keeping me hooked no matter who’s on because he’s funny and he’s being sarcastic with things and just kind of drawing me in.

