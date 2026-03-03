Ask and you shall receive.

Whether you’re very nice, or very evil.

Or both!

Danhausen made his WWE Raw debut on the March 2 episode on Netflix from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., just 48-hours removed from his polarizing WWE debut at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 28 at United Center in Chicago, IL.

The WWE red brand television debut of the former AEW personality saw Danhausen interacting with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Featured in the segment was Danhausen speed-reading through his list of demands to Pearce, which included a WWE Hall of Fame induction, personal assistant, camera boy, as well as a Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque “pointing photo.”

The “pointing photo” reference is to the tradition of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque standing next to a newly acquired talent in Gorilla Position while pointing to them, and then quickly sharing the picture on social media.

After wrapping up his WWE Raw debut on Monday night, Danhausen received the “pointing photo” with the boss-man, per his request/demand.

“Welcome to the Big Dancehausen,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the photo, which you can view below courtesy of his official X account.