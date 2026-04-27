Danhausen has finally arrived in WWE, but getting there apparently required some very unconventional travel accommodations.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, the eccentric star made his official debut after weeks of mysterious appearances that saw him lurking on WWE television from inside a crate.

Now, he’s shedding some light on how he managed to endure the bizarre situation.

Speaking with Aussie Heat (see video below), Danhausen was asked the obvious question: how exactly did he survive three weeks confined inside a wooden box?

“Slim Jims. Portable charger. There was a bottle of water,” he responded.

Practical—and apparently effective.

Danhausen emphasized that staying hydrated was key to making it through the ordeal.

“Yeah, you gotta stay hydrated,” he continued. “Yes, of course. It gets kind of cramped in there. There’s Ghoulhausens, there’s Danhausen. It’s a little cramped.”

Cramped or not, the strategy worked—and now Danhausen is officially out of the box and on the WWE roster.

And he’s delivering curses left and right, in addition to sporting an undefeated in-ring win/loss record.

Very nice.

Very evil.