Danhausen is continuing to embrace his newfound connection to the sports world following the New York Knicks’ championship run.

After previously claiming credit for “uncursing” the Knicks before their historic NBA title victory, the “Very Nice, Very Evil” WWE Superstar spoke more about the experience during an appearance on The Sal Licata Show. Danhausen admitted that following the team became much more enjoyable after everything surrounding the Knicks’ run.

Looking back on watching the team’s championship journey, Danhausen said the experience reminded him of a classic wrestling storyline.

“Yes, absolutely,” he said. “So now it’s like watching… I told… I was telling someone, it felt like watching a movie. There’s like a beginning, a middle, where you think the heroes are going to lose, and they win, last second. They come up on top. It’s like a whole, it’s like wrestling.”

Danhausen was also asked whether he put any money on the Knicks during their title run. While acknowledging the thought, he joked that he avoided betting altogether because he believed it could land him in trouble.

“No, without even betting,” he said. “I think I’d get in trouble for that.”

Most recently, Danhausen and Karl-Anthony Towns (KATHausen) teamed up to cause chaos at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Madison Square Garden in NYC this past weekend.