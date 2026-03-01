The WWEHausen Era has begun!

Former AEW star and viral social media personality Danhausen made his audience-dividing WWE debut on Saturday night at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

On Sunday, Danhausen returned to Instagram with an official statement reacting to his WWE debut dubbed, “WWEHAUSEN.”

The statement, which you can view embedded below, reads as follows:

WWEHAUSEN Thank you @loulouladuchesse for everything and leading the ghoulhausens. I love you. My friends and family who supported Danhausen to get here since the beginning. All the Fanhausens old and new who’ve stuck by Danhausen from abandoned Target buildings on 8 mile in Detroit with 12 people in attendance to almost 20K at the United Center last night. Now the real work begins. We takeover television and the audience. Love That Danhausen.

