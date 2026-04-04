Earlier this week, legendary late night talk show host Conan O’Brien shared a statement congratulating Danhausen on making it to WWE.

“Danhausen is a wrestler, and he explained to me when we did this very first fan episode that he had loosely based his character, his wrestling character, on me if I was an interdimensional demon, which seems redundant to me,” O’Brien stated during his Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast on Thursday. “And Danhausen and I had a great conversation. We talked about comedy, performance, the love of entertaining people. And what struck me, and still I remember this to this day, Danhausen told me that he had been grinding away for the past eight years, driving 12 hours every weekend just to be able to get up in front of people and wrestle. And this is a guy who just applied incredible work ethic to his passion. And I was so impressed with this fellow.”

O’Brien then went on to congratulate Danhausen on making it to WWE.

“Well, now it’s five years later, and I am thrilled to report that Danhausen has recently made his WWE debut to rave reviews,” he continued. “And this is proof again that if you can marry hard work to your passion, you can go places. So on behalf of myself and all of us here at Team Coco, massive congratulations and mad respect to Danhausen. And I am so proud of you, happy for you.“

On Saturday, Danhausen released a video on his official X account thanking O’Brien and Team Coco for the kind words (see below).

“A special message to Conan O’Brien and Team Coco,” the caption to the video began. “Now go listen to Conan O’Brien needs a Friendhausen or you. are. cursed!”

In an additional post shared via X on Saturday afternoon, the “very nice, very evil” star commented on tonight’s NXT Stand & Deliver special event in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Hello everyone at WWE NXT Stand and Deliverhausen tonight,” he began. “Danhausen hopes you win your matches unless you are his enemy and then he hopes you lose.”

He concluded, “Do good Egon.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results coverage.

A special message to @ConanOBrien and @TeamCoco Now go listen to Conan O’Brien needs a friendhausen or you. are. cursed! pic.twitter.com/gN1uXcgdpy — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 4, 2026