Danhausen is clearing up some confusion regarding his decision to trademark his signature face paint.

The WWE Superstar took to social media on Tuesday to address renewed discussion surrounding an old interview with Chris Van Vliet, during which he explained why he sought legal protection for his recognizable makeup design.

During the original appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, which was recorded while he was still with AEW, Danhausen revealed that a Magic: The Gathering card had been released featuring artwork similar to his face paint after he had already begun using the look.

With the interview clip resurfacing this week, some fans interpreted his comments as an indication that he was considering legal action against the popular trading card game.

Danhausen quickly clarified that wasn’t the case.

“If you’re mad about this, you’re stupid,” Danhausen wrote on X. “This isn’t so Danhausen can Willy nilly try to sue people. It’s literally so no one can yell at Danhausen.”

The WWE star explained that he is a fan of Magic: The Gathering and simply wanted to protect himself from potential legal disputes involving similar designs in the future.

During the original interview, Danhausen also claimed to be the first professional wrestler to trademark his face paint, noting that Sting subsequently worked with the same patent attorney to secure protection for his own iconic makeup.

Danhausen’s distinctive appearance was inspired by Pazuzu, the demonic figure featured in the classic horror film *The Exorcist*.

The clarification comes following a busy Halloween stretch for Danhausen on WWE television.

After hosting a special YouTube presentation last Tuesday, Danhausen was prominently featured on the October 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, which included a segment where he summoned Finn Balor’s “Demon” persona to help fend off an attack from Gunther.

He followed that appearance by serving as the host of NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31.