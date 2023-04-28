Danhausen fires back at critics who say he is injury prone.

The Very Evil, Very Wicked One suffered a torn pectoral muscle during his matchup at AEW Revolution and has remained out of action ever since. However, the company star has received some recent backlash for being injury prone in his career, a label he does not identify with at all.

Danhausen took to Twitter this morning to state that he’s only ever been injured twice in the last ten years, adding that anyone who finds him to be “injury prone” is stupid and now owes him money.

Calling Danhausen “injury prone” after having only two injuries in 10 years means two things: 1. You are very stupid, very dumb. 2. You are cursed. 3. You owe Danhausen 9 thousand dollars for being a crappy brained idiot.

A report was released back in March stating that Danhausen was scheduled to have surgery soon. Check out his tweet below.