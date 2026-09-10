Danhausen recently reflected on sharing the ring with John Cena during his WrestleMania debut.

WrestleMania 42 featured an in-ring segment involving Cena, The Miz, Kit Wilson, Danhausen and a group of “Minihausens.” The appearance came after Danhausen made his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber in February.

During an appearance on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast (see video below), Danhausen revealed that he was not initially scheduled to be part of WrestleMania.

“I think it is to push the limits of what will work and what more we can do because originally, Danhausen I don’t think was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania, but then it was undeniable that he must be added,” he said. “Then they said, ‘Guess what? John Cena.’ Oh, great, sounds perfect.”

Danhausen admitted he would have liked the opportunity to team with Cena before the WWE legend retired from in-ring competition.

“Danhausen wishes he could’ve got there a little bit earlier, perhaps to do a tag team with John or something. That would’ve been nice,” he said. “But this is as good as it gets. He’s retired, he gets to enjoy his time off. He’s earned it, he deserves it.”

Danhausen then jokingly questioned whether Cena would actually slow down following his retirement.

“He isn’t going to take time off, let’s be real. He’s the busiest person on earth.”

Although wrestlers often have difficulty appreciating major career moments while they are happening, Danhausen said standing across from Cena allowed him to take in the significance of the occasion.

“I think it’s a little bit unbelievable. That’s one of the few moments that hit Danhausen,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to take stuff in as superstars and wrestlers in this business because stuff moves so fast.”

Danhausen continued, “But I think when you’re standing there literally across from John and he’s looking at you as you’re saying your catchphrase and laughing, I think it hits you a little bit. It’s hard to absorb in the sea of people, but you can absorb in John Cena one foot away from your face.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Danhausen discussed a proposed interaction involving NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet that ultimately fell through because of scheduling issues.

“It did not happen due to scheduling, but I’ll let you on a secret that KAT told Danhausen, was that he had a meeting with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet about getting this done via Zoom,” he said. “They agreed to it apparently, but I think her schedule for her Alo clothing line got in the way, so she was not at the game.”