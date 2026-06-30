Danhausen and Rhea Ripley had an interesting back-and-forth on social media following this week’s live episode of WWE Raw and subsequent WWE SmackDown taping on June 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It looks as though the “very nice, very evil” Superstar is in search of backup for his ongoing rivalry with The Judgment Day, which saw his lab destroyed and New York Knicks jersey stolen.

Additionally, the 6/29 Raw in A.C. saw The Judgment Day beat down Ripley’s former tag-team partner, IYO SKY.

On social media, Ripley reacted to the beatdown by writing, ‘Bunch of pussies.’ This prompted Danhausen to respond to the post by writing, “Do you have a business card that Danhausen can reach you at?” Ripley shot back that she did, “Yes,” she wrote along with a GIF of a little girl standing outside of a burning building.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.