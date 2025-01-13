– Danhausen took to Instagram to announce that “Babyhausen” is on the way. “Surprise,” he wrote to a photo of a Danhausen bobblehead holding a Photoshopped sonogram photo. Make of that what you will.
– Swerve Strickland shared the following photo of himself and DJ Khaled on X on Monday. “We da best, #AnotherOne,” Strickland captioned the photo.
– And finally, “The CEO” of AEW, quadruple women’s wrestling champion Mercedes Mone took to X today to share photos of her visit to the Sherri Shepherd Show.
Thank you @sherrieshepherd @sherrishowtv https://t.co/tJmfKr4MNf pic.twitter.com/NeMK8OmFTv
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 13, 2025
The CEO takes over the @sherrishowtv pic.twitter.com/NXsIoAm6a0
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 13, 2025