– Danhausen took to Instagram to announce that “Babyhausen” is on the way. “Surprise,” he wrote to a photo of a Danhausen bobblehead holding a Photoshopped sonogram photo. Make of that what you will.

– Swerve Strickland shared the following photo of himself and DJ Khaled on X on Monday. “We da best, #AnotherOne,” Strickland captioned the photo.

– And finally, “The CEO” of AEW, quadruple women’s wrestling champion Mercedes Mone took to X today to share photos of her visit to the Sherri Shepherd Show.