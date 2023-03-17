Danhausen has some very bad, very evil news.

The AEW star revealed in a new post on Twitter that he tore his pectoral muscle at the recent Revolution pay-per-view and will be sidelined for some time. He did not specify how long he will be out of commission, but for context, Cody Rhodes needed 6 months to recover due to the extent of his tear.

Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. ~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~ pic.twitter.com/76i2d5IC1e — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 16, 2023

At Revolution Danhausen teamed up with Orange Cassidy to challenge for the AEW tag team titles, a match that also featured The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal, and The Gunns, who retained the titles in a wild four-way.