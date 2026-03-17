Danhausen’s early run in WWE appears to be gaining momentum after a mixed reception when he first debuted at Elimination Chamber 2026. Since then, the eccentric performer has appeared on both “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown,” gradually winning over audiences with the unique style and humor that made him a cult favorite elsewhere.

During an appearance on “Raw Recap” with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Danhausen spoke about what he hopes to accomplish now that he has officially joined WWE.

“I need to be on ‘Wrestling Mania,’” Danhausen said when discussing his immediate goals.

Beyond simply appearing at WrestleMania, Danhausen also mentioned another major WWE opportunity he hopes to pursue.

“I hear about this Money in the Bank briefcase, and I think that’s a nice little bonus, ’cause you open it up, it’s full of cash, I presume.”

Keeping in line with his comedic personality, Danhausen joked that he would use the prize money to purchase a PT Cruiser. However, many of the other ambitions he listed leaned heavily into fantasy matchups.

When asked who he might like to team with in WWE, Danhausen named a legendary figure from wrestling’s past.

“I think I’d like to team with Roddy Piper.”

Danhausen also suggested several other dream match scenarios involving well-known names from wrestling history.

“‘Cold’ Steve Austin versus Danhausen, in a hair versus hair match. I’ll make him even balder. Shave his goatee, too.”

He also referenced other notable stars he believes he could defeat.

“We’ve got ‘Rock The Dwayne Johnson.’ I could beat him, I think… You’ve got ‘Pepsi Phil,’ good old CM Punk. I think I could beat him and take back my finishing maneuver.”

Danhausen and CM Punk actually share a real-life friendship that dates back years, long before Punk returned to wrestling. The two overlapped briefly in AEW after Punk arrived in the company, with Danhausen debuting several months later. Following Punk’s eventual departure from AEW, Danhausen remained with the promotion but was rarely used before ultimately leaving when his contract expired last month.

Shortly after becoming a free agent, Danhausen made the move to WWE, where he has since begun establishing his presence across multiple brands.

Before the interview wrapped up, Danhausen added one final dream opponent to his list, suggesting a Hell in a Cell match against one of wrestling’s most legendary figures.

“A Hell in a Cell match against Andre the Giant.”

While many of the matchups Danhausen mentioned were clearly tongue-in-cheek, his comments highlight how his offbeat character thrives on blending humor, fantasy scenarios, and genuine wrestling ambition. That combination has helped him build a devoted fan following, and it may ultimately determine how far the character can go in WWE’s current environment, where distinct personalities often stand out as much as in-ring ability.

Do you think Danhausen’s unique character can succeed in WWE long term?