Danhausen is adding some new representation to his growing media footprint outside the wrestling ring.

Deadline is reporting that Danhausen has signed with Adventure Media for management across all areas of his career and brand.

According to Deadline, “Adventure Media will focus on growing Danhausen’s IP in film, TV, digital, publishing and other business ventures.”

The article continued, “Adventure, known for its literary business that includes award-winning filmmakers, showrunners and creators, has been expanding into sports media, becoming a destination for athletes, wrestling stars and broadcast personalities.”

The WWE Superstar has already started expanding his mainstream presence, with multiple appearances on ESPN programming and even a notable appearance at Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the outing, he famously cursed the Cavs, a moment that was widely noted after the Knicks went on to pick up the win, further fueling coverage of the Danhausen “curse” angle in sports media circles.