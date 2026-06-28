Danhausen took the opportunity to poke fun at Tiffany Stratton during the WWE Night of Champions 2026 countdown show, referencing the recent criticism aimed at the reigning Women’s United States Champion over her wrestling knowledge.

During a backstage segment, Danhausen interrupted Michael Cole as the longtime commentator was discussing the storied history of the King of the Ring tournament. Staying true to his comedic persona, Danhausen wondered aloud what would happen if he somehow won the tournament despite not even being entered in the field.

Cole quickly pointed out that Danhausen wasn’t one of the competitors before asking how he believed he would have performed had he been included in the tournament.

Never lacking confidence, Danhausen insisted he would have run through the competition without issue.

“I would’ve decimated, eviscerated, and annihilated Dom and Jey,” Danhausen stated. “And S-G-T Slaughter, and Luke and Butch, the Butch-whackers.”

Danhausen’s exaggerated pronunciation of “S-G-T Slaughter” appeared to be a playful jab at Stratton, who recently came under fire after mispronouncing Sgt. Slaughter’s name and failing to recognize multiple WWE legends while opening a pack of Topps WWE trading cards during a recent promotional livestream.

Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s United States Championship with a victory over Jade Cargill at WWE Night Of Champions 2026 on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.