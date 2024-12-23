– Ring Of Honor held their final set of television tapings at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City over the weekend following their year-end ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view on Friday night in the same venue. Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the post-Christmas “ROH Boxing Day Brawl” episode scheduled for Thursday, December 26 on HonorClub:

* Red Velvet vs. HANAKO

* Athena to expell a Minion

* Komander vs. Johnny TV

* Blake Christian vs. AR Fox

* Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson

* Toni Storm vs. Rebecca Scott

* Harley Cameron vs. Ashley Vox

* Rocky Romero & TBA vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* Katsuyori Shibata & Tommy Billington vs. Tony Nese & Shawn Daivari

* Shane Taylor & The Infantry & Lee Moriarty vs. The Iron Savages & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno

– Speaking of ROH’s busy weekend, the company held their ROH Final Battle 2024 PPV at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC on December 20. The show featured several returns, including Bandido, Nigel McGuinness, Black Machismo and Danhausen, to name a handful. Danhausen released a “Vloghausen” backstage video blog documenting his return appearance on 12/20, which you can watch below. The official description for the vlog featured on Danhausen’s official YouTube channel reads, “What’s next?”