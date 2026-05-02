Danhausen is going shopping for a tag team partner.

And he’s aiming very high.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Danhausen earned himself a match at Backlash 2026, where he’s currently slated to face The Miz and Kit Wilson.

There’s just one catch.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed him that the match will only become official if Danhausen can secure a tag team partner for the bout.

And that’s where things get interesting.

In true Danhausen fashion, the fan-favorite star has taken to social media to recruit help, calling on a laundry list of WWE legends, many of whom have long since retired, to step back into the ring for one night only.

That list includes names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, AJ Styles, John Cena, and more.

Yes, really.

“Hello Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, AJ Styles, John Cena, Steve Austin, Stardust, Kurgan, Mideon Papa Shango,” Danhausen began in a post on X, tagging each of their X accounts. “How does 400 human dollars sound to come out of retirements and team with Danhausen?!”

Whether anyone actually answers the call remains to be seen, but the pitch alone is classic Danhausen.

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 9 from Tampa, Florida.