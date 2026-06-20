Danhausen is once again taking credit for ending a championship drought, and now he has his sights set on one of New York’s most long-suffering sports franchises.

Fresh off jokingly claiming responsibility for helping the New York Knicks capture an NBA Championship during one of the most unlikely playoff runs in recent memory, as well as leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup victory, the WWE Superstar has moved on to his next challenge.

This time, Danhausen has turned his attention to the New York Islanders, a franchise that has not hoisted the Stanley Cup since its dynasty run that produced four consecutive championships from 1980 through 1983.

According to Danhausen, he was paid in “human monies” to remove the supposed curse that has plagued the Islanders for more than four decades.

“I keep having to curse and uncurse people, so I don’t know how wearing thin this is, but New York Islanders, you are uncursed,” he stated. “Hope it works.”

While Danhausen officially declared the Islanders free from their curse, he was careful not to make any promises about what comes next.

“No guarantees.”